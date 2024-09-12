Cantaloupe’s (CTLP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTLP. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $454.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 53.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cantaloupe by 143.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cantaloupe by 152.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 60,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

