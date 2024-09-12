Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RBRK. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

NYSE:RBRK opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter worth approximately $6,043,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth $2,115,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

