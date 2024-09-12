Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Capri were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 171.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 82.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Capri Price Performance

Capri stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

