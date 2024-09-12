Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.40.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. Capri has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $53.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Capri by 5.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Capri by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

