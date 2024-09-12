Caprock Group LLC Acquires 49,379 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,026 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,379 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1,853.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Santander Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.