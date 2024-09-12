Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDP stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

