Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,013.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.