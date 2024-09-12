Caprock Group LLC Buys 2,453 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $109.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $114.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

