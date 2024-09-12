Caprock Group LLC Buys New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,528,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after buying an additional 208,436 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

