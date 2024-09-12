Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,585 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after acquiring an additional 790,684 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,629,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,306,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock worth $19,754,997. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $157.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $166.89.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

