Caprock Group LLC Has $516,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,984.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,054,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,599 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

