Caprock Group LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 953.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,311,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,158 shares of company stock worth $13,239,712 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.68. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.