Caprock Group LLC Has $718,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 27,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $100.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.02%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

