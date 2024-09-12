Caprock Group LLC Increases Holdings in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Climb Global Solutions worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 136.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $87.20 on Thursday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $399.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.35. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $92.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Climb Global Solutions Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

