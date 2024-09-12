Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.2% in the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $15,007,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

TSN opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

