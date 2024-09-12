Caprock Group LLC Invests $503,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.24. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

