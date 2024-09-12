Caprock Group LLC Invests $682,000 in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Onsemi Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of ON opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.
View Our Latest Analysis on Onsemi
About Onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Onsemi
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.