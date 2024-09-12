Caprock Group LLC Makes New $671,000 Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,573 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vipshop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,154,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,536,000 after acquiring an additional 47,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VIPS. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.