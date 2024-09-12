Caprock Group LLC Purchases 3,521 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,181,000 after acquiring an additional 405,114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after buying an additional 776,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,885 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $175,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.15.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

AEP opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $104.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

