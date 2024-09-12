Caprock Group LLC Purchases 5,489 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 327,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,046,000 after acquiring an additional 98,298 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Centene by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Centene by 35.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Centene by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,320,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Centene stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

