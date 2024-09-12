Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 16,500 Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 51,409 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,493,000. AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,650,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after purchasing an additional 172,081 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 995.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 392,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $35.66 on Thursday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $994.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.