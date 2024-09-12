Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,258 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.4 %

TRI opened at $172.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.96 and its 200-day moving average is $162.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $176.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

