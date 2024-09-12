Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 83,129 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,129 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 81,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KGC shares. CIBC upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

