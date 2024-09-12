Caprock Group LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.94. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

