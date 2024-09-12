Caprock Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of IMTM opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

