Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 284 ($3.71). Approximately 28,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 94,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.74).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLBS. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.32) target price on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 263.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.02. The firm has a market cap of £112.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,840.00 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a GBX 2.23 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Celebrus Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Celebrus Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,000.00%.

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

