Centamin (LON:CEY) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CEY
Centamin Price Performance
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Centamin
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.