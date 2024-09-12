Centamin (LON:CEY) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

CEY stock opened at GBX 149.60 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.82. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 77.25 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.90 ($1.97). The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,992.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

