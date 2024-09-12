Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,089,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 354,746 shares.The stock last traded at $14.07 and had previously closed at $14.58.

CNTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNTA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,197,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,197,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,923,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 1,584,500 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,891,000 after acquiring an additional 987,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.