Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $16.20. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 1,230,965 shares changing hands.
CNTA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $99,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
