Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) PT Raised to $12.00 at Bank of America

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of CEPU stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 52.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
