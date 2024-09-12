Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) PT Raised to $12.00 at Bank of America

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of CEPU stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 52.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Central Puerto by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

