Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Charter Communications by 53.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,451 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,023,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,932,000 after buying an additional 175,130 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after acquiring an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $310,727,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $327.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.90. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.