Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$16.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSH.UN. CIBC increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.50.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 0.9 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

CSH.UN stock opened at C$15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.41 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$15.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is -358.82%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.