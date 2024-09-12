Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 13th.
Shares of CMCM stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.78.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.
