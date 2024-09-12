Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,080 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $17,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $308,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after acquiring an additional 935,239 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,201,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $70,682,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 30.4% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,969,000 after purchasing an additional 371,061 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

LNG opened at $176.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $187.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.52.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.