Children’s Place Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,582 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 235% compared to the average volume of 3,156 call options.

Children’s Place Stock Up 85.7 %

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $115.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.15. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.13). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 233.44% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Children’s Place by 1,397.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Children’s Place by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. Mithaq Capital SPC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,999,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

