Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.86. Chimerix shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 86,431 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMRX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Chimerix Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112,318 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

