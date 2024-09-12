Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,652.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 437,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,392,000 after purchasing an additional 428,177 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $186,000. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

