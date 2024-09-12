Choreo LLC Acquires 356,387 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 2,925.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 356,387 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 59,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 167,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MPW. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,891.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

