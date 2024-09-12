Choreo LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.1% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $288,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $211.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

