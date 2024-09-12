Choreo LLC Acquires New Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $551,555,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after buying an additional 612,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after buying an additional 1,822,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,519,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,901,000 after buying an additional 64,448 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

