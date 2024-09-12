Choreo LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 81,446 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

