Choreo LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $172.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $182.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.80 and its 200-day moving average is $170.98.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

