Choreo LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TNF LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.12. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $110.33.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.