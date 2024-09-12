Choreo LLC Has $18.75 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 129.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 91,929 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.