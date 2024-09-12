Choreo LLC Has $18.75 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 129.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 91,929 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.