Choreo LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,800,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,716,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 1,022.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 248,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,104,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.59.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.8 %

Brookfield stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

