Choreo LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 119,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACWI opened at $114.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.13.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

