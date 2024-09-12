Choreo LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.44. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $98.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

