Choreo LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total value of $221,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,989 shares of company stock worth $38,219,586. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $342.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $376.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

