Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $100,639,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $65,558,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $35,531,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,614,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,416,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

IBIT stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

