Choreo LLC Purchases New Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,689 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,163,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $131,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $125,389,000 after purchasing an additional 555,362 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% in the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,863,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $56,476,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,244,000 after buying an additional 183,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
Shares of BUD opened at $64.34 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
